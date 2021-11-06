Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.45 million and a PE ratio of 10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.95. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$307.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.40 million. Analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXE. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.61.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

