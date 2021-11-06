Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.750-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.73.

Shares of EXR traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.33 and a 200 day moving average of $169.25. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $203.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

