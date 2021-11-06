Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Castleark Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $24,491,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.