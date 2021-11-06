Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

FARM stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $150.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.43.

FARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

