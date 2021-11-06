Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 697 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Avnet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.30 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.