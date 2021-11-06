Federated Hermes Inc. Has $743,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in RLI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in RLI by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in RLI by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

