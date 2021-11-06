FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($1.00). FibroGen reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.96.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after buying an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.