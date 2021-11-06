Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $129,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $45.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

