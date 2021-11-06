Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-6.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $113.66 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

