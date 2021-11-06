Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.60% of Fidus Investment worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDUS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $436.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

