Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$905.52 million and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$245,367.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,252,053.81. Insiders sold a total of 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952 over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

