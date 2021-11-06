Financial Comparison: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Service Co. International and European Wax Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.51 billion 3.18 $515.91 million $2.91 22.90 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Service Co. International and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

Service Co. International currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $31.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given Service Co. International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 19.59% 41.84% 5.20% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Service Co. International beats European Wax Center on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

