Financial Survey: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 6.00 $102.90 million $0.61 58.62 Upwork $373.63 million 16.83 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -258.11

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TELUS International (Cda) and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76 Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89

TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $63.22, suggesting a potential upside of 28.92%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A Upwork -6.94% -11.12% -4.76%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Upwork on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

