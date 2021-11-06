First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $599.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. Analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 137,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.