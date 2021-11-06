First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Raised to $55.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

