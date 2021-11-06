First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

