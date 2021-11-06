First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.63.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM opened at C$27.65 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.