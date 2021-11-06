First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 10,079 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of NIU opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

