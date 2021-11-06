First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 208,270 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 208,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

OLN stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,125,733 shares of company stock worth $155,660,052. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

