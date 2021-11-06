First Trust Advisors LP Buys 128,354 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

AZRE stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

