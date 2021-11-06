First Trust Advisors LP Buys 40,333 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Navient worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,531,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 640,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Navient by 574.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 280,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. Navient Co. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.