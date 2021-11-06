First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,350 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $467.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.10 and a 200 day moving average of $379.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $478.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.12.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

