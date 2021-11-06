First Trust Advisors LP Sells 984,717 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,717 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKT. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

RKT stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

