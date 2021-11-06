First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.06

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXR. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 997.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,552,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,193,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.