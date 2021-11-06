First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.01

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.01 and last traded at $92.01, with a volume of 607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 123,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,258,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,702,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

