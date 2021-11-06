FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target cut by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FE. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

