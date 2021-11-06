Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of FND traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.29. 1,402,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $37,896,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 188.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 721.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

