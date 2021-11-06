Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $943.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post sales of $943.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $948.40 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

