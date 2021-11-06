Fmr LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,240 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $30.10 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

