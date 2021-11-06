Fmr LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

KXI opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

