Fmr LLC Sells 309 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBW. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 161.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

PBW stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $138.60.

