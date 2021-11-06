FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0699 on Major Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $22.13 million and $97,257.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00051613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00261091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

