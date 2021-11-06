Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,484,000 after purchasing an additional 603,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 503,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,810.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,244,000 after acquiring an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.0% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,441,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,848,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

NYSE:FMX opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 925.00%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

