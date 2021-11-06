FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Replimune Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REPL opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,708 shares of company stock worth $3,325,654. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

