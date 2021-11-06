FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TCRR opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TCRR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

