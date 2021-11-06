FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OOMA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.36 million, a PE ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.