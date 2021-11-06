FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.