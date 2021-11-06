FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 81.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 103.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gentherm by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of THRM opened at $83.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

