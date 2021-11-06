Formula One Group (FWONB) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS: FWONB) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Formula One Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -2.50% -0.22% -0.10% Formula One Group Competitors 7.65% 15.85% 4.93%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Formula One Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group Competitors 239 910 1692 48 2.54

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Formula One Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Formula One Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Formula One Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Formula One Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $1.15 billion -$1.42 billion -278.95 Formula One Group Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million -49.52

Formula One Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group. Formula One Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Formula One Group peers beat Formula One Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

