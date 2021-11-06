Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $110.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98.

