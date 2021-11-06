Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.