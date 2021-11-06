Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Pinterest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,307 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.76.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.