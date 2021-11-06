Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.70.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.19. 1,678,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,206. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $349.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

