Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $341.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $349.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

