Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.70.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $341.19. 1,678,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.29. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $349.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

