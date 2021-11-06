Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $353.00 and last traded at $340.69, with a volume of 8182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.40.

The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.70.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

