Fortuna Reaches Market Capitalization of $442,178.46 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 130.1% higher against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $442,178.46 and approximately $1,620.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00254012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

