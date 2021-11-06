Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.60 billion.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $105.74. 184,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,559. Forward Air has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $108.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.