Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.60 billion.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. 184,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

