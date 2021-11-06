Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.60 billion.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. 184,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

